Apple unveils 2026 films featuring ‘Godzilla-Kong’, Jonah Hill’s ‘Outcome’, ‘Mayday’

Los Angeles: Apple has officially pulled back the curtain on its 2026 release slate, signaling a major push as the company teased an ambitious lineup of films and shows for the year. Betting big in 2026, Apple's upcoming slate was kicked off with much-awaited teasers from the 'Godzilla' universe, Colin Farell-led 'Sugar', Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy 'Mayday' among others.



Season 2 of Apple TV's 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' was unveiled, for the new batch episodes that are set to drop on February 27. Picking up as the fate of Monarch and the world hangs in balance, the trailer shows Anna Sawai's Cate Randa reflecting on her actions.



The drama intensifies as Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw suggests 'We need Kong. And Godzilla" against the monsters known as 'Titan X', as per Apple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUTin2BARXW/