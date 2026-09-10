Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max with big battery, camera upgrades

Washington DC [US], September 9 (ANI): Apple has finally announced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at it's lauch event on Wednesday. The 18 Pro and Pro Max come in deep black, silver, “glacier,” and burgundy, with colour-matched back glass. They also have a new A20 Pro chip and purportedly the longest battery in an iPhone.

During Wednesday’s presentation, Apple highlighted how the new phones are well-equipped to work with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, including Siri AI’s more expressive voices.

According to Verge, the A20 Pro has a “brand new architecture” built on 2nm technology, like the M6 chips. It has a 6-core CPU with 2 “desktop-class” super cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also has a “significantly advanced” GPU with a 7-core design that enables a “40 percent” increase in performance, according to Apple’s Sribalan Santhanam, VP of its silicon engineering group.

In addition, the iPhone 18 Pro has a “next-generation vapour chamber” with three times the surface area as the one in the 17 Pro to help cool the phone. The iPhone 18 Pro has all-day battery life comparable to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Rich Dinh, VP of hardware engineering.

Video playback is 36 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro, and the 18 Pro Max gets 45 hours. Apple says just 15 minutes of wired charging provides 6 hours of video playback for the iPhone 18 Pro.

The new phones follow a major redesign introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in 2025. That redesign dropped titanium in favor of an aluminum body, introduced a vapor chamber to help keep the phone cool, and added a camera bar (which Apple calls the “plateau”) that stretches across the back.

The 17 Pro line also launched in a bold orange color that was good and well timed, a nice silver, and a great deep blue. And last fall’s iPhone refresh brought the 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera that lets you take wide selfies even when you’re holding the phone in portrait mode, reported Verge.

As for the camera, the new iPhone 18 Pro has a new 48 megapixel fusion main camera with variable aperture for creative control that wasn't possible before. This is the most advanced camera we've ever made.

Time-lapse now supports 4K resolution in Dolby Vision HDR. It can now get stunning cinematic mode effects from regular video after you capture, and it supports 60 frames per second for this half-speed effect. And the new Audio Mix feature now supports music.

A new camera feature called "Pro Controls", will allow to change white balance or view a histogram, manually adjust the aperture and change shutter speed "for truly unique shots that weren't possible before on iPhone."

In the new iPhone 18, the Pro Controls work for both photos and video. "Making iPhone 18 Pro ready for everything from professional film sets to the things you do every day," said an Apple executive during the presentation.

It has a new feature called Apple Reference Image, proving the authenticity of a photo taken on Apple 18 Pro. The main camera signs photo data at a pixel level at the time of capture. Private cloud compute turns the signed data into an unalterable image that lives in the Photos app.

Smart focus tracking uses on-device AI models to lock onto a subject and maintain detail, even if the subject leaves the screen and then comes back.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities. It will be available in India on September 18.

According to Apple, iPhone 18 Pro starts at 1,199 USD and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at 1,299 USD.

(ANI)