APPCB hosts World Environment Day contests in Vijayawada to inspire students on climate, plastic pollution and tree planting

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) organised essay writing and drawing competitions for students at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College in Vijayawada on Thursday to mark World Environment Day.
The theme focused on how humans should conduct themselves to protect the environment, with special emphasis on preventing plastic pollution, planting trees, and addressing climate change.
A total of 150 students participated in the competitions, showcasing their ideas and creativity on environmental protection. APPCB environment engineer P Srinivas Rao said that winners will be presented with prizes to encourage awareness and responsibility among the younger generation.
As part of the World Environment Day celebrations, a rally will be taken out on MG Road in Vijayawada on Friday, June 5. School students in large numbers are expected to join the rally, spreading messages on environmental conservation and sustainable living.
The APPCB stated that such initiatives are aimed at instilling eco?friendly practices and strengthening public participation in protecting the environment.