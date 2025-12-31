App fraud: Two arrested from Hisar for duping Delhi woman

New Delhi: Two cyber fraudsters were arrested from Haryana for duping a Delhi woman of Rs 22.7 lakh in the name of investment through a stock trading App, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Sameer and Dev Singh, both residents of Hisar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, adding that two mobile phones and three SIM cards were recovered from them.

During the investigation into the complaint of Dr Amita Garg, it was revealed that the fraudsters approach victims through social media, WhatsApp or Telegram, claiming to be expert traders or financial advisors.