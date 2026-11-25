New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said app-based aggregators and delivery services can provide employment opportunities to Indian youth, and asked states to follow the central government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025, which allows private motorcycles to offer passenger rides through aggregator platforms.
Addressing the 13th National Conference on Disability (NCD), Gadkari said that after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 in July, only Rajasthan implemented it fully, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh implemented it partially.
"These (Ola, Uber and Rapido) app-based services can provide employment opportunities to Indian youth.
"... Only three states have allowed all non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms in their respective states. I am trying to convince all states to allow non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms in their respective states," he said.
The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 provided long-awaited regulatory clarity for India's shared mobility sector by officially permitting states to allow the use of non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms.
This move brought relief to bike taxi operators like Rapido and Uber, who have long operated in a legal grey area, especially in states like Karnataka, where a ban on bike taxis had led to increased tensions and widespread protests.
Recently, Gadkari had also written to the states to allow all non-transport (private) motorcycles to carry passengers through aggregator platforms.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its 'Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines 2025 had said the new guidelines attempt to provide a light-touch regulatory system while attending to issues of safety and security of the user and the welfare of the driver.
"The state government may allow aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for journeys by passengers as shared mobility through aggregators, resulting in reduced traffic congestion and vehicular pollution, along with providing inter alia affordable passenger mobility, hyperlocal delivery, creating livelihood opportunities," the guideline had said.
According to the guidelines, the state government may, in exercise of its powers under sub-section (3) of Section 67 of the Act, permit aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for journeys by passengers.
In 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the "Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020" under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Since 2020, India's shared mobility ecosystem has undergone rapid and significant change. The rise in demand for diverse, flexible mobility solutions including bike-sharing, electric vehicles (EVs), and auto-rickshaw rides has widened the consumer base.
The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 have been revised to keep the regulatory framework up to date with the developments in the motor vehicle aggregator ecosystem.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.