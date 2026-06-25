'Apologise to youth and resign': Rahul Gandhi demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s stepping down over exam row



"Drowned in the arrogance of power, the Modi government has now reached a point where the Education Minister is calling students--who are merely demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future 'terrorists'," he wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that repeated examination paper leaks and failures in the education system had adversely impacted the future of millions of students across the country.

"Just think about it, the one whose failures led to so many paper leaks, under whose rule 20 children lost their lives, who has pushed the futures of millions of youth into darkness, is today labelling the suffering children and those raising their voices as "terrorists." But this is nothing new: Farmers, the nation's food providers, were called "professional agitators and parasites." Those who ask questions were branded "Anti-National." And now, the youth are being called 'terrorists," he said.

Drawing parallels with previous protests, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had a history of branding critics and dissenters with derogatory labels. "Anyone who questions the government, label them a traitor; that's the entirety of their politics. Dharmendra Pradhan, immediately apologise to the millions of youth in this country and resign for your failures. As for me, go ahead and attack me as much as you want," he added.

Reiterating his criticism of the country's education framework, Gandhi said he had earlier raised the issue in Kota and would continue doing so.

"I said it in Kota, and I say it again: This education system has today become nothing but an extortion racket. I won't let it continue like this. Ensuring every child gets affordable, quality education and fair examinations, I will never stop raising this voice," Rahul Gandhi added in his post.

The remarks came after the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during an interview, described the protests at Jantar Mantar demanding his resignation as the "B team of disruptive elements."

"Those who were rejected in democracy have come in disguise and are now after the system. They raise slogans for those who want to divide the country," Pradhan had said.

On June 21, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy.