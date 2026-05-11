Apollo–Leicester Education Summit 2026 guides students on global opportunities in the AI era

VIJAYAWADA: The second edition of the Apollo–Leicester Education Summit 2026 was held in Vijayawada on Sunday, jointly organised by Chittoor-based Apollo University and the University of Leicester, UK.
The summit brought together diplomats, academic leaders, and industry experts to guide parents and students completing Intermediate education on international opportunities and careers in the age of artificial intelligence. Discussions focused on how students can prepare for rapidly evolving industries and employer expectations by 2030 and beyond.
Keynote speaker Prof Daniel Ladley, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the University of Leicester School of Business, stressed the importance of globally relevant, employability-focused education. He said curricula must integrate AI and practical learning, noting that business programmes should include at least 100 hours of work-related experience.
A panel featuring British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen, Prof Ladley, University of Leicester’s Vishnu Vankayala, and Apollo Knowledge’s Vivek Seenivasan highlighted growing India–UK collaboration in education, innovation, and careers. Gareth emphasised that student mobility and global exposure are vital areas of cooperation, opening new opportunities for Indian students.
Sessions across business, technology, engineering, and future careers explored themes of AI, digital transformation, and employability.
Speakers included Evo11ve AI CEO Swapna Reddy V, Amada Soft India CTO Elisha Madhu Kumar Karyamsetty, and Vishnu Vankayala, who shared insights on succeeding in the AI era.
By combining perspectives from academia, industry, and diplomacy, the summit provided a valuable platform for families to understand how choices after Intermediate education can shape successful global careers.