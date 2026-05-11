Apollo–Leicester Education Summit 2026 guides students on global opportunities in the AI era

VIJAYAWADA: The second edition of the Apollo–Leicester Education Summit 2026 was held in Vijayawada on Sunday, jointly organised by Chittoor-based Apollo University and the University of Leicester, UK.

The summit brought together diplomats, academic leaders, and industry experts to guide parents and students completing Intermediate education on international opportunities and careers in the age of artificial intelligence. Discussions focused on how students can prepare for rapidly evolving industries and employer expectations by 2030 and beyond.