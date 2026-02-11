APMC elections record 55% turnout, 13 doctors elected members through e-voting

VIJAYAWADA: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) elections held on Monday were formally announced on Tuesday by Returning Officer and Director of Secondary Health, Chakradhar Babu, in the presence of Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur.

Certificates were handed over to the 13 newly elected members at a ceremony in Tadepalli.

Chakradhar Babu emphasised that the elections were conducted transparently and democratically after a gap of 20 years. Out of 56,156 registered doctors, 30,773 (55%) participated through the e-voting system, casting a total of 3,15,745 votes.

He noted that 84 candidates contested for 13 seats, with cumulative vote counts determining the winners.