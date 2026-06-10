APJ Pre-University College students secure notable ranks in K-CET

HASSAN: Students of APJ Pre-University College, operated by Unnathi Educational Institution at B Katihalli near Hassan, have secured notable ranks in the recently announced Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) results.
Among the students, Arpita H G secured 790th rank in the B.Sc. Agriculture stream and 2,682nd rank in the Engineering stream. Kaustubh Sharma P N obtained 1,263rd rank in Engineering, followed by Rikshitha (2,391st rank), Vineeth K.S. (2,453rd rank) and Aman Uday Raj (2,923rd rank).
According to D Murali, founder of the institution, 19 students from the college secured ranks below 5,000, while 38 students ranked below 10,000 in the examination.
The institution's management, principal, teaching and non-teaching staff, and parents congratulated the students on their performance and wished them success in their future academic pursuits.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.