APJ Pre-University College students secure notable ranks in K-CET

HASSAN: Students of APJ Pre-University College, operated by Unnathi Educational Institution at B Katihalli near Hassan, have secured notable ranks in the recently announced Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) results.

Among the students, Arpita H G secured 790th rank in the B.Sc. Agriculture stream and 2,682nd rank in the Engineering stream. Kaustubh Sharma P N obtained 1,263rd rank in Engineering, followed by Rikshitha (2,391st rank), Vineeth K.S. (2,453rd rank) and Aman Uday Raj (2,923rd rank).