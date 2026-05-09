APECET 2026 records 91.72% pass rate, results declared

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) 2026 results were declared Friday by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA), which conducted the exam on behalf of APSCHE.

This marks the tenth consecutive year JNTUA has overseen the test. Held on April 23 in two sessions across 14 streams, APECET enables diploma holders and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates to secure lateral entry into second-year engineering and pharmacy courses. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh released the results, congratulating successful candidates.