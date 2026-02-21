APD, IIM Bangalore mark 10 years of RPwD Act with resource book

Dr N. S. Senthil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, APD, said, "A decade after the RPwD Act, we must shift the conversation from compliance to commitment. Inclusion cannot remain a checklist; it must become a design principle. Through this Resource Book, APD seeks to equip institutions not just to meet legal standards, but to reimagine learning spaces where accessibility is foundational, not an afterthought. Purple Manthan is our call to action for the next decade, one anchored in accountability, collaboration, and measurable change."