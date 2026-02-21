APD, IIM Bangalore mark 10 years of RPwD Act with resource book
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Marking ten years of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, Bengaluru-based The Association of People with Disability (APD), in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), convened Purple Manthan: Decade of Disability Inclusion - Reflecting on the RPwD Act 2016 on February 20, 2026.
More than a commemorative milestone, Purple Manthan was positioned as a strategic stock-taking, asking a critical question: Have we moved from rights on paper to inclusion in practice?
At the heart of the conclave was the launch of APD's 'Resource Book on Accessibility in Educational Institutions', a first-of-its-kind, practice-oriented guide designed to help schools, colleges, and universities embed accessibility across infrastructure, digital systems, pedagogy, and campus life.
Developed by APD, the resource book distils over a decade of the organisation's on-ground implementation experience, policy engagement, and institutional partnerships. It provides institutions with actionable frameworks, checklists, and design pathways to translate statutory mandates into measurable, everyday inclusion.
Launching the book, Mrs Manmeet Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said, "The RPwD Act laid the legal foundation for accessibility, but its true impact depends on how consistently and thoughtfully it is implemented on the ground. This resource book is a timely and valuable contribution, offering institutions a clear, practical roadmap to translate policy into everyday practice. By bridging the gap between legislation and lived experience, it has the potential to significantly strengthen inclusive education in India."
Dr N. S. Senthil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, APD, said, "A decade after the RPwD Act, we must shift the conversation from compliance to commitment. Inclusion cannot remain a checklist; it must become a design principle. Through this Resource Book, APD seeks to equip institutions not just to meet legal standards, but to reimagine learning spaces where accessibility is foundational, not an afterthought. Purple Manthan is our call to action for the next decade, one anchored in accountability, collaboration, and measurable change."
Purple Manthan 2026 featured high-level discussions on policy, practice, and innovation, with a strong emphasis on translating rights into real-world outcomes. Three thematic sessions, on Livelihoods, Accessibility, and Governance & Data, explored the structural and intersectional barriers that continue to limit full participation.
APD anchored the accessibility-focused session, moderated by Dr Bhumika Modh, Head of Policy Advocacy and Collaborations, APD, which examined the shift from legal mandates to mainstream implementation. The session explored how inclusive design, community-based approaches, and technological innovation can collectively build enabling environments for participation across physical and digital spaces. The conclave concluded with The Manthan, an interactive strategy articulation session led by Prof. Anil Suraj of IIM Bangalore, consolidating cross-sector insights into forward-looking recommendations for the next decade.
