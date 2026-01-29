AP with NVIDIA tie-up to launch AI University at Amaravati on February 19

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the establishment of India’s first dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) University in Amaravati.

Developed in partnership with NVIDIA, the institution is scheduled to begin operations on February 19.

The announcement was made by Katamaneni Bhaskar, Secretary of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications (ITE&C) Department, during the “TechBharat: AI for Public Good” summit held at GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.