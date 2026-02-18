AP to set up AI-driven disease modelling centre at NTR Health University

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is moving ahead with plans to establish a Disease Modeling and Decision Intelligence Centre (DMIDC) at NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada.

The initiative, taken up by the State’s Medical and Health Department in collaboration with the Gates Foundation, aims to harness artificial intelligence for transformative changes in healthcare.

Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur, NTR University Vice-Chancellor Chandrasekhar, R&D Director Suryaprabha, Registrar Sai Sudheer, and senior public health officials discussed the roadmap for DMIDC.