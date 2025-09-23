AP to have world-class library in Amaravati worth Rs 150 cr: Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh, the Human Resources Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), and Electronics Minister of Andhra Pradesh, announced plans yesterday, Monday, September 22, to create a world-class State Library in Amaravati at Rs 150 crores.

The building will be built to international standards and will serve as the foundation for the state's modernised library system.

During the Assembly session, Lokesh responded to questions from MLAs Mandali Buddha Prasad, Palle Sindhura Reddy, and Ganababu about the government's goal for transforming public libraries across Andhra Pradesh, The New Indian Express reports.

The Central Library in Amaravati is scheduled to be finished in 24 months. Efforts are underway to upgrade facilities and conserve manuscripts in libraries around the state.

Shobha Developers has donated Rs 100 crore to the effort, with more donor contributions being sought for future upgrading.

A model library in Visakhapatnam, budgeted at Rs 20 crore, is now being built. Another one in Mangalagiri is being built and will be opened in October.

The government intends to build model libraries in all 175 Assembly constituencies and increase district libraries from 13 to 26 in accordance with the new administrative structure. The idea is being reviewed by the Finance Department.

To encourage children to read, the state will roll out specific initiatives over the next six months. Community engagement projects have already started.