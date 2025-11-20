AP & Telangana announce Sankranti 2026 holidays; check dates here

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that all government and private educational institutions will observe a nine-day holiday for the Makar Sankranti festival, beginning January 10 and concluding January 18, 2026, with schools reopening on January 19.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is likely to announce its holiday schedule soon, with reports indicating a possible break from January 10 to January 15.

The extended break reflects the importance of the festival in the Telugu-speaking states.

This updated calendar forms part of the wider 2025-26 academic year timetable, which also details other key dates for exams and holidays, Sakshi reports.

Schools affiliated with the state board have been asked to plan accordingly and incorporate the Sankranti break into their academic schedules.

In addition to Sankranti holidays, the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Governments also issued holidays on the following dates: