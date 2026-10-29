AP School Holiday on October 30: Will classes resume after Cyclone Arnab? Check the latest IMD update

Schools across several districts in Andhra Pradesh have remained closed for the past three days due to Cyclone Arnab and the heavy rainfall it brought. With holiday announcements currently covering the period up to Thursday, October 29, students and parents are seeking clarity on whether schools will reopen on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that the cyclonic system has weakened considerably and moved away from Andhra Pradesh. This suggests that regular classes could resume in areas where conditions have improved.

However, there is no basis yet to confirm either a statewide school holiday or statewide reopening on October 30. The final decision will depend on fresh instructions from district administrations and education authorities, particularly in flood-affected areas.