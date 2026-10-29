AP School Holiday on October 30: Will classes resume after Cyclone Arnab? Check the latest IMD update

Schools across several districts in Andhra Pradesh have remained closed for the past three days due to Cyclone Arnab and the heavy rainfall it brought. With holiday announcements currently covering the period up to Thursday, October 29, students and parents are seeking clarity on whether schools will reopen on Friday, October 30, 2026.
The latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that the cyclonic system has weakened considerably and moved away from Andhra Pradesh. This suggests that regular classes could resume in areas where conditions have improved.
However, there is no basis yet to confirm either a statewide school holiday or statewide reopening on October 30. The final decision will depend on fresh instructions from district administrations and education authorities, particularly in flood-affected areas.
According to IMD National Bulletin No. 32, issued on October 29, Cyclone Arnab had weakened into a depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha.
At 8.30 am on Thursday, the system was centred approximately 40 km north-northwest of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and was moving northwards.
The IMD forecast that the depression would weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northwest Odisha by Thursday evening.
Significantly, the bulletin's heavy rainfall warning for coastal Andhra Pradesh was restricted to isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 29. The cyclone-specific forecast did not indicate a similar widespread heavy rainfall warning for Andhra Pradesh on October 30.
This points to an improvement in the overall weather situation, although the effects of the cyclone remain visible in several districts.
The school holiday announcements issued in connection with Cyclone Arnab were valid through October 29. Any continuation of the closure on October 30 would require a fresh announcement from the relevant authorities.
Based on the latest IMD assessment, the possibility of regular classes resuming has improved in districts where the weather has stabilised and essential services have been restored.
However, the situation may be different in flood-affected parts of Srikakulam and other northern coastal districts.
Students and parents should keep the following points in mind:
The previously announced school holidays should not automatically be treated as extended to October 30.
The weakening of Cyclone Arnab does not itself constitute an official school reopening order.
District collectors and education authorities may issue separate instructions depending on local conditions.
Schools affected by flooding, damaged roads or power disruptions may require additional safety checks.
Parents should verify announcements from their district administration or school management before making travel arrangements.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has intensified relief and restoration activities in cyclone-affected districts.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials on October 29 to accelerate power restoration, clear fallen trees and debris from roads, assess damage and provide assistance to affected residents.
Repair works have also been undertaken along the cyclone-hit Uppada coast near Kakinada.
These restoration efforts are important for the return of normal activities, including school operations. However, no general school reopening announcement should be inferred from the restoration measures alone.
As of the information reviewed on October 29, the earlier holiday period ends on Thursday, while a fresh statewide holiday declaration for Friday, October 30, has not been verified.
Schools may therefore follow their normal schedules where no further closure instructions are issued, and local conditions permit. Students in flood-affected areas should exercise additional caution and wait for district-specific updates.
The situation remains subject to further IMD bulletins and official decisions by the authorities.
Students and parents are advised to rely on official district administration and school communications rather than unverified social media messages about holiday extensions.