AP School Holiday October 29: Anakapalli, ASR Schools Closed; IMD forecast raises questions over Vizag schools reopening

Schools in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, amid the impact of Cyclone Arnab. However, no fresh school holiday announcement has been confirmed for Visakhapatnam and several other districts as of Wednesday afternoon.
The latest weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, on October 28 indicates that the cyclone has completed landfall and is expected to weaken gradually. Nevertheless, heavy rainfall and strong winds remain a concern in coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The situation is particularly significant for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, where the IMD recorded extremely heavy rainfall during the previous 24 hours.
Anakapalli: Schools will remain closed on October 29 under the previously announced three-day holiday.
Alluri Sitarama Raju: School holiday has been reported for October 29.
Visakhapatnam: No fresh holiday announcement confirmed for October 29 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Vizianagaram: No October 29 holiday extension confirmed.
Srikakulam: No fresh school closure announcement confirmed.
Other districts: Students should follow instructions issued by their district administrations and educational institutions.
The October 28 IMD Amaravati bulletin provides a clearer picture of the rainfall recorded across north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
According to the weather department, several locations recorded exceptionally high rainfall:
Garividi, Vizianagaram: 26 cm
Anakapalli: 25 cm
Srungavarapukota, Vizianagaram: 25 cm
Vepada, Vizianagaram: 25 cm
Cheepurupalle, Vizianagaram: 25 cm
Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam: 24 cm
Yelamanchili, Anakapalli: 24 cm
Visakhapatnam: 22 cm
Ranastalam, Srikakulam: 23 cm
The IMD categorised rainfall in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts as extremely heavy.
These observations highlight the severity of the weather experienced by several districts before the October 29 school reopening decisions.
According to the IMD, Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, southwest of Yanam, during the early hours of October 28.
The landfall process occurred between 2 am and 8 am, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125–135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph.
At 8.30 am, the system remained centred over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.
The weather department forecast that it would move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken, first into a cyclonic storm and subsequently into a deep depression.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at many places across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 29.
It has also warned of:
Heavy rainfall at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations.
Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
Winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, at isolated locations in Rayalaseema.
The forecast suggests that weather conditions are expected to become less severe than those experienced during the cyclone's landfall. However, rainfall and strong winds may continue in some areas.
The reopening of schools in Visakhapatnam remains an important question for parents and students.
The district recorded substantial rainfall, including 24 cm at Bheemunipatnam and 22 cm in Visakhapatnam, according to the IMD.
Although the weather department expects Cyclone Arnab to weaken, the reopening of schools will depend on official instructions from the district administration and education authorities.
Factors such as waterlogging, road conditions, electricity supply and the safety of school buildings may be relevant to local assessments.
However, the IMD forecast does not itself confirm whether schools will remain closed.
Any additional school closures will require separate announcements from the competent district authorities.
District Collectors and education officials may review local conditions before issuing instructions regarding school operations.
Parents and students should check official district administration communications and school notices for the latest information.
A weather warning, including a red or orange alert, should not be interpreted as an automatic declaration of a school holiday.