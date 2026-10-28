AP School Holiday October 29: Anakapalli, ASR Schools Closed; IMD forecast raises questions over Vizag schools reopening

Schools in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, amid the impact of Cyclone Arnab. However, no fresh school holiday announcement has been confirmed for Visakhapatnam and several other districts as of Wednesday afternoon.

The latest weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, on October 28 indicates that the cyclone has completed landfall and is expected to weaken gradually. Nevertheless, heavy rainfall and strong winds remain a concern in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The situation is particularly significant for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, where the IMD recorded extremely heavy rainfall during the previous 24 hours.