AP School Holiday October 29, 2026 Announced: Schools closed in 10 districts due to Cyclone Arnab; check full list

School holidays have been announced in ten districts of Andhra Pradesh for Thursday, October 29, 2026, following heavy rainfall and disruption caused by Cyclone Arnab.

According to the latest district-level updates, schools will remain closed in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Eluru, Polavaram, East Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, Anakapalli, Kakinada and West Godavari.

The closures come even as Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning, is expected to weaken gradually. Heavy rainfall, waterlogging and damage caused by strong winds remain concerns in several coastal districts.