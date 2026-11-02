Cyclone Murasu: Andhra Pradesh on rain alert for November 3; will schools be affected?

Cyclone Murasu is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, November 3, raising concerns over possible disruptions to schools and transport services.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cyclone will cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, during the late hours of November 2 or early hours of November 3.
The storm is expected to bring winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.
Schools in NTR and Eluru districts were declared closed on Monday, November 2, as a precautionary measure. However, these announcements do not automatically extend to Tuesday.
According to the IMD's district-wise warning map for November 3, the following areas face rainfall alerts:
Red alert: Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla and NTR.
Orange alert: Vizianagaram, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya.
Yellow alert: Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Sri Sathya Sai.
The weather department has warned of widespread rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at several locations and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible waterlogging could affect school transport, road connectivity and student safety, particularly in districts under red and orange alerts.
However, a rainfall warning does not automatically mean schools will remain closed.
Decisions on November 3 school holidays will be taken by the respective district Collectors or education authorities after assessing local conditions.
Parents and students should follow official district administration announcements rather than unverified holiday messages circulating online.
The IMD has also forecast rainfall across several districts on November 4, although the intensity is expected to ease in some areas.