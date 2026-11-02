Cyclone Murasu: Andhra Pradesh on rain alert for November 3; will schools be affected?

Cyclone Murasu is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, November 3, raising concerns over possible disruptions to schools and transport services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cyclone will cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, during the late hours of November 2 or early hours of November 3.

The storm is expected to bring winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

Schools in NTR and Eluru districts were declared closed on Monday, November 2, as a precautionary measure. However, these announcements do not automatically extend to Tuesday.