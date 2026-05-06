AP POLYCET 2026 results see record turnout, 91.37% pass rate

VIJAYAWADA: The results of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) were released on Tuesday morning at Mangalagiri, marking a record year for participation and performance. This year’s examination, held on April 25, witnessed the highest-ever turnout in its history, with 1,77,581 candidates registering and 1,63,008 appearing.

Of these, 1,48,950 qualified, recording an overall pass percentage of 91.37%. Officials noted that the surge reflects the growing aspiration of Andhra Pradesh’s youth towards technical education.