AP POLYCET 2026 results declared; know how to download rank card

Vijayawada: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has declared the AP for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) results today, May 5. It has activated the for the AP POLYCET 2026 results link on the official portal at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access the AP POLYCET rank card with valid login credentials. One must enter their hall ticket number to download AP POLYCET rank card 2026. The exam authority has conducted the AP POLYCET exam on April 25, 2026.

A total of 1,77,581 candidates registered for the AP POLYCET examination, of which 1,63,008 appeared. The sources suggest that 1,48,950 candidates qualified in the exam. The overall pass percentage is 91.37 per cent.

AP POLYCET results 2026 link

Candidates can access the AP POLYCET results 2026 by following the below link. The download option for AP POLYCET rank card is also the same.

Click here to download AP POLYCET rank card 2026

How to download AP POLYCET results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of AP POLYCET at polycetap.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the POLYCET rank card tab on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the POLYCET rank card

Step 4: Fill in the details such as hall ticket number

Step 5: The AP POLYCET results and rank card will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of rank card for future need