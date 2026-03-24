AP police introduces QR-based app to enhance passenger safety in NTR district

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh Police in NTR district has rolled out a QR code-based real-time traveller protection system aimed at strengthening passenger safety in public and rental transport vehicles. The initiative enables passengers to instantly access verified details of vehicles and drivers while simultaneously sharing live trip data with police authorities to facilitate quicker emergency response.

The system has been developed by G Srinivas Reddy, a fourth-year engineering student of Mohan Babu University (MBU), under his startup SAS Electronics LLP. The project was implemented under the guidance of Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaik Shareena Begum and inaugurated by IPS officer S V Rajasekhar Babu.