AP police introduces QR-based app to enhance passenger safety in NTR district

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh Police in NTR district has rolled out a QR code-based real-time traveller protection system aimed at strengthening passenger safety in public and rental transport vehicles. The initiative enables passengers to instantly access verified details of vehicles and drivers while simultaneously sharing live trip data with police authorities to facilitate quicker emergency response.
The system has been developed by G Srinivas Reddy, a fourth-year engineering student of Mohan Babu University (MBU), under his startup SAS Electronics LLP. The project was implemented under the guidance of Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaik Shareena Begum and inaugurated by IPS officer S V Rajasekhar Babu.
As part of the initiative, registered vehicles are fitted with QR code stickers placed behind the driver’s seat. Passengers can scan the code using their smartphones to view authenticated vehicle registration details, driver credentials and trip-related information. Simultaneously, the system securely transmits the live location of the journey to the police control room and nearby patrol teams for monitoring.
Officials said that in situations involving emergencies, unsafe driving or suspicious activity, the technology allows police personnel to quickly track the vehicle and dispatch the nearest patrol unit, thereby reducing response time. The system is being introduced across autorickshaws and rental vehicles, including those operating through aggregator platforms such as Uber, Ola and Rapido.
The platform also incorporates a feedback and rating mechanism for passengers. Authorities noted that repeated complaints or low ratings could lead to alerts and possible action against drivers, while those maintaining high safety standards may receive incentives.
Speaking at the launch, Traffic DCP Shaik Shareena Begum highlighted that improving road safety and ensuring smooth traffic flow remain key priorities. She added that the adoption of real-time tracking technology would help curb accidents caused by negligence and significantly enhance passenger safety.