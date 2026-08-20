AP OAMDC Web Options Link 2026 to be Activated Today: Release time confirmed

APSCHE will activate the AP OAMDC web options link 2026 today, August 20, with release after 3:00 PM. The time has officially been confirmed. Also, the admission authority further updated that the Pharma D admission at Apollo University will not be included in the web options, as the institute is not offering the respective course for the academic session 2026-27. The link to fill web options will open at cap.apcfss.in.
The last date to fill web options is August 23, and the window to edit the options will be available on August 24. The seat allotment result will be released on August 31.
APSCHE will activate the link to check the list of colleges and courses available for the web options shortly. Students are advised to review the course list carefully before filling the web options. If you are eligible for more than 1 course, your first preference in web options should be the one you aspire to take admission in. Check the list of colleges offering the respective course, then fill in your preferences accordingly.
As of now, APSCHE has not announced any changes in the counselling schedule. To fill in the web options, you need to enter your username and password. If you do not remember your password, you can retrieve it through the 'forgot password' option. Choose as many college options as possible to improve your chances of admission.