AP OAMDC Web Options 2026 delayed: Check revised date and time

The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the schedule for the first phase of degree admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, with the exercise of web options now scheduled from August 21, 2026 6:00 pm.

The online admission process covers general undergraduate programmes comprising BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, B.Voc, BPA, BMS, BHM and BFA, among others. The process is being conducted through the state's Common Admissions Portal (CAP).

AP OAMDC Web Options 2026: New Dates

According to the revised Phase-I schedule, candidates can exercise their web options from August 21, 2026. AP OAMDC seat allotment 2026 is scheduled to be released on August 31, 2026. Reporting to allotted college is supposed to take place from August 31 to September 2, 2026.

What candidates need to know

Candidates who have completed registration and whose certificate data has been verified can proceed to exercise their web options according to the schedule.

Candidates can exercise web options by entering their application number, date of birth and OTP. Candidates must exercise their web options to be considered for allotment.

The allotment of seats will be based on merit and applicable reservation rules.

The admission process is applicable to eligible candidates who have passed Intermediate or an equivalent examination and are seeking admission to eligible undergraduate programmes in government, aided, unaided, autonomous and other participating degree colleges and higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh.