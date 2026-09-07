AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Phase 1 Today: Download link soon

AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the first phase counselling will be released today, September 7, and candidates can access the download link at cap.apcfss.in. The candidates need to be ready with their username and password to access the seat allotment status. The official release time has not been confirmed, and the candidates must keep tracking the candidate login portal for the latest update.

The seat allotment was initially supposed to be released on September 2, but it has been postponed to September 7.