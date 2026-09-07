AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Phase 1 Today: Download link soon

AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the first phase counselling will be released today, September 7, and candidates can access the download link at cap.apcfss.in. The candidates need to be ready with their username and password to access the seat allotment status. The official release time has not been confirmed, and the candidates must keep tracking the candidate login portal for the latest update.
The seat allotment was initially supposed to be released on September 2, but it has been postponed to September 7.
Candidates must note that the seat allotment status can be accessed only through 'Candidate Login'
The seat allotment status will display the name of the allotted college, course and fee details
The fee details will be 'zero' for the candidates who are eligible for the reimbursement scheme
After accepting the seat, the candidates must download the seat allotment letter
Take the printout of the seat allotment letter and1 set of xerox copies of academic certificates, caste/ income/ EWS certificate (if required) along with 2 passport size photographs
Carry these documents along with the original certificates to the allotted college as per the reporting schedule
Candidates who fail to complete the reporting process within the specified deadline will lose the seat and must wait for Round 2 counselling
Those who are not satisfied with the seat allotment can either accept/ not accept the seat and directly exercise the web options for second phase counselling
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