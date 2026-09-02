AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today

APSCHE will release the AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, September 2, but the official release time has not been confirmed yet. As of 8:15 am on September 2, APSCHE has not announced any changes to the seat allotment schedule. The candidates will have to keep their 'username' and 'password' ready to download the seat allotment. The download link will be activated at cap.apcfss.in.
Here are the key details about the seat allotment result -
Seat allotment date: September 2, 2026
Release time: Not confirmed
Official website to check: cap.apcfss.in
Details required: Username and Password
Reporting begins: September 3, 2026
Reporting last date: September 7, 2026
Classes commencement date: September 3, 2026
Once the seat allotment is declared, the selected candidates must report to the allotted college within the specified deadline. The candidates will have to carry all the required documents that include academic certificates, caste/ income/ EWS cvertificate (if applicable) and 2 passport-size photographs. It is important to take the printout of the seat allotment letter as well.
Students who are not allotted any seat in the Round 1 counselling have two options, viz., wait for Round 2 counselling or opt for direct admission in private autonomous colleges. The Phase 2 counselling might begin after September 8. Various autonomous colleges in AP have already commenced the academic session, and students who cannot wait for Round 2 can opt for direct admission if seats are available.
In case you got a seat in Round 1, but are looking for a better college allotment in the second phase, you have two options, viz., accepting the seat secured in Round 1 and participating in Round 2 or rejecting the seat in Round 1 and exercising web options in Round 2. Out of these two options, the first option is more preferable because you will not lose the seat allotment of Round 1 if you don't get a better allotment in Round 2.
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