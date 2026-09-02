AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today

Need Better Allotment in Round 2: Is it possible?

In case you got a seat in Round 1, but are looking for a better college allotment in the second phase, you have two options, viz., accepting the seat secured in Round 1 and participating in Round 2 or rejecting the seat in Round 1 and exercising web options in Round 2. Out of these two options, the first option is more preferable because you will not lose the seat allotment of Round 1 if you don't get a better allotment in Round 2.