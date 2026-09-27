AP OAMDC Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Check reporting dates, key instructions

The AP OAMDC Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 is scheduled to be released today, September 27, 2026, according to the Phase-II admission schedule issued by the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who participated in the second phase of degree admissions will be able to check their allotment through the Andhra Pradesh Common Admissions Portal (CAP).
The Phase-II admission process covers undergraduate programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BVoc, BMS, BHM, BFA, BPA and five-year integrated PG programmes offered by eligible degree colleges and higher education institutions across Andhra Pradesh.
The official schedule does not specify an exact release time for the allotment result. Therefore, candidates should not assume that the result will be available at 6 AM. They should check the CAP portal during the day on September 27 for the allotment update.
Candidates who receive a seat in Phase II must follow the instructions for reporting to the allotted college between September 28 and September 30.
Candidates who were allotted a seat in Phase I but were not satisfied with it could participate in Phase II through web options. If they receive a Phase-II allotment, their Phase-I seat will be automatically cancelled.
Candidates who exercised Phase-II options but do not receive a new allotment will retain their confirmed Phase-I seat, according to the official notification.
The department has also clarified that merely registering or exercising web options does not guarantee a seat. Allotments are made on the basis of merit and applicable reservation rules.
Candidates should visit the AP Common Admissions Portal at cap.apcfss.in and use their admission/login credentials to check the allotment once it is published. The official notification identifies this portal for registration and admission-related activities.