AP OAMDC Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Check reporting dates, key instructions

The AP OAMDC Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 is scheduled to be released today, September 27, 2026, according to the Phase-II admission schedule issued by the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who participated in the second phase of degree admissions will be able to check their allotment through the Andhra Pradesh Common Admissions Portal (CAP).

The Phase-II admission process covers undergraduate programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BVoc, BMS, BHM, BFA, BPA and five-year integrated PG programmes offered by eligible degree colleges and higher education institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

The official schedule does not specify an exact release time for the allotment result. Therefore, candidates should not assume that the result will be available at 6 AM. They should check the CAP portal during the day on September 27 for the allotment update.