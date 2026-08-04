AP OAMDC Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Degree admission process to begin on August 5

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education released counselling dates for AP OAMDC 2026 degree admission. The registration process for admission will begin on August 5, and the last date for registration is August 11. This year, the counselling process will be conducted through cap.apcfss.in.
Registration start date: August 5, 2026
Registration last date: August 11, 2026
Online certificate verification: August 5 to 20, 2026
Web options: August 15 to 19, 2026
Editing of web options: August 20, 2026
Seat allotment result: August 26, 2026
Reporting: August 27 to 29, 2026
Classes: August 27, 2026
Over the last two years, AP OAMDC counselling has been getting delayed. Either the process of initiating the web options or the declaration of the seat allotment result was delayed multiple times. Due to delays in conducting the counselling process in 2025 and 2024, only 32-34% of seats were filled in the first round. Most students are either joining the autonomous colleges or taking admission in other states.
This year, AP ECET counselling 2026 witnessed multiple delays with respect to seat allotment. Hopefully, APSCHE will conduct the OAMDC counselling without anyd dealys and complete the admission process as per the schedule to avoid huge number of seats going vacant. Neighbouring state Telangana has already completed the Degree admission process (TG DOST) including the special round.