News

AP OAMDC Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Degree admission process to begin on August 5

APSCHE has released AP OAMDC counselling dates 2026 for degree admission in Andhra Pradesh and the registration process is set to begin from August 5 onwards
AP OAMDC Counselling Dates 2026
AP OAMDC Counselling Dates 2026Official website of AP OAMDC degree admission 2026
Updated on

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education released counselling dates for AP OAMDC 2026 degree admission. The registration process for admission will begin on August 5, and the last date for registration is August 11. This year, the counselling process will be conducted through cap.apcfss.in.

AP OAMDC Counselling Dates 2026

  • Registration start date: August 5, 2026

  • Registration last date: August 11, 2026

  • Online certificate verification: August 5 to 20, 2026

  • Web options: August 15 to 19, 2026

  • Editing of web options: August 20, 2026

  • Seat allotment result: August 26, 2026

  • Reporting: August 27 to 29, 2026

  • Classes: August 27, 2026

Over the last two years, AP OAMDC counselling has been getting delayed. Either the process of initiating the web options or the declaration of the seat allotment result was delayed multiple times. Due to delays in conducting the counselling process in 2025 and 2024, only 32-34% of seats were filled in the first round. Most students are either joining the autonomous colleges or taking admission in other states.

This year, AP ECET counselling 2026 witnessed multiple delays with respect to seat allotment. Hopefully, APSCHE will conduct the OAMDC counselling without anyd dealys and complete the admission process as per the schedule to avoid huge number of seats going vacant. Neighbouring state Telangana has already completed the Degree admission process (TG DOST) including the special round.

AP OAMDC
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com