AP OAMDC 2026 Web Options to open on August 20: Registration last date extended

The last date for AP OAMDC 2026 degree admissions registration has been extended to August 18. The registration was supposed to close on August 11, but an extension was granted in response to student requests. The entire OAMDC counselling schedule has been revised. The list of colleges and courses included in the counselling process is yet to be finalised. Registration for counselling can be done at cap.apcfss.in.
Here are the revised dates of OAMDC degree counselling 2026 -
Last date to register: August 18, 2026
Deadline for certificate verification (by HLCs): August 20, 2026
Web options: August 20 to 23, 2026
Editing options: August 24, 2026
Release of seat allotment result: August 31, 2026
Reporting: August 31 to September 2, 2026
While filling out the web options, you need to fill in as many colleges as possible to enhance your admission chances. However, it is important to check the eligibility criteria. Intermediate MPC passouts can choose only Physics, Chemistry, IT, or Computer Science-related courses in BSc, but they are eligible for BA courses as well. However, Intermediate CEC and HEC students are only eligible for BA specialisations.
There will not be any further extension of the registration date, and this is the last chance to apply for Round 1 counselling. If the seats are vacant, the schedule for round 2 counselling will be released in the first week of September 2026.