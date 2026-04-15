AP Minister highlights ideals of Constitution’s Architect for youth

ONGOLE: State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said, “Everyone in society, especially the younger generation, should draw inspiration from the ideals of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar to achieve their life goals.”

The Energy Minister took part in the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar held at Santhamaguluru village in his constituency on Tuesday. He, along with other leaders, paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said Dr BR Ambedkar framed the Indian Constitution to ensure equality so that no one faces any kind of discrimination.

He said the Constitution later became a guiding force for several countries.

He said the Constitution includes provisions to ensure equal rights for all, including property rights for women, enabling citizens to live with dignity.

Emphasising education, he said knowledge cannot be taken away from an individual. He recalled that Ambedkar rose through education and said society will progress with peace, harmony and development if people follow his ideals.

The Energy Minister inaugurated 38 rooftop solar units installed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana at Nehru Nagar SC Colony in Santhamaguluru village.

He also inaugurated BT roads and internal roads built at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore in Nehru Nagar.

He said 2 kw solar systems worth Rs 1.25 lakh are being provided free of cost to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) families with support from the Central and State governments.

He added that subsidies of Rs 78,000 for OC categories and Rs 98,000 for BC categories are also being provided.