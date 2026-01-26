AP Medical Council election process commences, online polling scheduled for Feb 9

VIJAYAWADA: The election process for the AP Medical Council (APMC) has begun, with online polling scheduled for February 9, a move doctors across the State have welcomed as a long-pending step after AP bifurcation.

Against this backdrop, candidates of the Doctors Democratic Panel, led by the former IMA President, Dr Nanda Kishore, and Dr Karthik, filed their nominations at the APMC office in Tadepalli on Friday.