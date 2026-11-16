AP government approves 120 MBA seats in AI, Data Science and Digital Marketing at Vikas College

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved two new MBA specialisations at Vikas College of Engineering and Technology, Nunna, in NTR district, for the 2026–27 academic year.

According to G.O.Rt.No.355 issued on November 16, 2026, the Higher Education Department has permitted the institution to offer postgraduate management programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI&DS) and Digital Marketing.

The two programmes will have a combined approved intake of 120 students.

AP MBA Admissions 2026–27: Course-wise approved intake

The government order specifies the following intake:

MBA in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: 60 seats

MBA in Digital Marketing: 60 seats

Vikas College of Engineering and Technology is affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU-K).

The approval follows recommendations submitted by the Commissioner of Higher Education on November 6, 2026.