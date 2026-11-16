AP government approves 120 MBA seats in AI, Data Science and Digital Marketing at Vikas College

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved two new MBA specialisations at Vikas College of Engineering and Technology, Nunna, in NTR district, for the 2026–27 academic year.
According to G.O.Rt.No.355 issued on November 16, 2026, the Higher Education Department has permitted the institution to offer postgraduate management programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI&DS) and Digital Marketing.
The two programmes will have a combined approved intake of 120 students.
The government order specifies the following intake:
MBA in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: 60 seats
MBA in Digital Marketing: 60 seats
Vikas College of Engineering and Technology is affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU-K).
The approval follows recommendations submitted by the Commissioner of Higher Education on November 6, 2026.
The government has accorded permission in accordance with the approvals granted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), subject to completion of the existing procedures.
The Commissioner of Higher Education has been directed to take the necessary action.
The order does not specify the admission schedule, tuition fees or eligibility requirements for the newly approved programmes.
Candidates interested in these specialisations should check subsequent notifications from the institution and the relevant admission authorities for further details.