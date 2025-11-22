AP: Lokesh announces Kalalaku Rekkalu, a new scheme for girls’ higher education

Nara Lokesh, the Human Resources Development Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has announced the launch of a new scheme called Kalalaku Rekkalu starting in the next academic year to support girl students pursuing higher education.

Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to female students for tertiary-level courses both in India and abroad, The Hindu reports.

During a high-level meeting with Education and Skill Development Department officials, Lokesh directed them to draw up detailed guidelines to ensure fair and transparent disbursement.

Officials briefed the minister that over 27,000 Andhra Pradesh girls are currently studying abroad, while nearly 88,000 are pursuing their higher education in the state.

Lokesh has emphasised accessibility and transparency in implementation, and has asked for strict protocols so that eligible students can benefit effectively.

The “Kalalaku Rekkalu” initiative revives a proposal first launched by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2024, when it pledged to act as guarantor for education loans taken by women and to bear the interest on those loans.

According to the party’s earlier plan, the scheme would help girls who complete their intermediate studies and wish to take up professional or capacity-building courses.

In addition, Lokesh also expressed concern at the rising levels of student suicides in Andhra Pradesh, and announced the formation of a five-member committee headed by Sri Padmavati Mahila University Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma to address the issue.

The Minister also considered suggestions to allow international and private universities to operate in the state. Officials said talks were underway with Western Sydney University, James Cook University, the University of Newcastle, and the University of New South Wales about cooperation with state universities. Lokesh also urged administrators to put more emphasis on overseas degree programmes.

He stated that the government wanted to establish an EduCity in Visakhapatnam, a world-class aviation university, an international-level flying school, and facilities for MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot ground handling, and customer services.