AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh urges Scale AI to set up centre in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: On day three of his visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh held a series of meetings with investors.

He met Meta Vice President and Global Policy Head Kevin Martin, and urged him to take initiative for the development of capacity of the Scalable Data Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Lokesh, during his meeting with RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) Vice President Shashwat asked him to expedite the 349.9 MW wind project expansion works in AP.