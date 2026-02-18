AP IT minister Lokesh unveils plan to revamp schools

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said that Government Order 117, brought in by the previous government between 2019 and 2024, pushed poor children away from government schools. He stated that after coming to power, the present government fulfilled its election promise by revoking GO 117.

He said that even after the implementation of the Nadu-Nedu programme by the previous government, the situation led to the closure of 233 schools.

While answering a question raised by Palasa MLA Gouthu Sirisha in the Assembly on Tuesday, Lokesh announced the expansion of the ‘One Class - One Teacher’ policy.