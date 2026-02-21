AP Intermediate Board to conduct IPE 2026 under live CCTV monitoring across Tirupati centres

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board has made comprehensive arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, scheduled from February 23 to March 24.

Tirupati Regional Intermediate Officer (RIO) Rajasekhar Reddy stated that all measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the exams across the district. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the State Government has directed that the entire examination process be recorded live through CCTV cameras at all centres.