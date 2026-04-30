AP ICET 2026 to be held on May 2 in two sessions across Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will conduct the AP ICET 2026 examination on May 2, 2026 in a computer-based test (CBT) format. Around 26,300 candidates are registered for the exam.

The test will be held in two sessions to accommodate all candidates. The forenoon session will take place from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 32 candidates who requested scribes have been accommodated in the afternoon session across different examination centres. Candidates are advised to take the mock test available on the ICET portal to familiarise themselves with the examination pattern and timings before the test day.