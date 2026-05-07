AP ICET 2026 preliminary answer key released; objection window open till May 8

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the provisional answer keys, question papers, and individual response sheets through the official website, AP ICET portal.

The AP ICET 2026 examination was conducted on May 2 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The answer keys for both Slot 1 and Slot 2 examinations have been released online.

Along with the preliminary answer key, APSCHE has also enabled access to candidates’ recorded responses, allowing aspirants to compare their answers with the official key and estimate their probable scores ahead of the result declaration.

Candidates who identify discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official portal until May 8, 2026. APSCHE is expected to review all objections before publishing the final answer key.

How to Download AP ICET 2026 Answer Key

Visit the official AP ICET website

Click on the answer key or response sheet link

Select the relevant slot

Log in using registration credentials, if required

Download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper

The examination is conducted annually for admission to postgraduate management and computer application programmes in colleges across the state. The final results are expected to be announced after the evaluation of objections submitted against the preliminary answer key.