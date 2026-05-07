AP High Court backs bilingual education in government schools

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has observed that teaching in both Telugu and English medium at government schools is not erroneous and, in fact, helps bring students into the mainstream.

The court remarked that in today’s competitive world, lack of English proficiency could deprive students of opportunities, terming it an undeniable reality. It further noted that English serves as a link language that connects people across regions and sectors.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice N Jayasurya made these observations while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Wednesday.