AP Gov't conducts Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a Student Innovators Partnership Summit will be held in January 2026.
Speaking at a Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 at the AP Model School in Bhamini village on Friday, he said industrialists will be invited to the summit, and awards will be presented to the best innovation projects. Aspiring students who wish to pursue higher studies abroad will be provided financial assistance under the Kalalaku Rekkalu scheme, and educational loans will extended at 25 paise interest rate, Naidu said.
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Palakonda MLA N Jayakrishna, Principal Secretary of Education Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner of School Education V Vijayarama Raju, school headmaster G Babu Rao, SMC chairman Vanapalli Ravikumar and others attended the meeting.
Naidu formally launched Classroom Clickers and the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme on the occasion.
He inspected the labs and observed the teaching methods by using clicker tools, along with Lokesh in the classroom. Later, he interacted with students, their parents, and teachers.
AP’s education system a role model for nation: CM
The Chief Minister directed officials to implement ‘Mustabu’ initiative, which was introduced by Parvathipuram-Manyam District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy to promote awareness on personal hygiene among children, across the State. Later, he had lunch with the schoolchildren as part of the mid-day meal scheme.
Addressing the Mega Parent Teacher meeting, Naidu said, “There is a bright future for young people as India is blessed with more young population. Hence, we have laid emphasis on developing the AP education system as a role model for the entire country by integrating technology, and encouraging innovation.” Teaching moral values to students is important. Hence, the government appointed Chaganti Koteswara Rao as Advisor for Students’ Ethics and Values, he said.
The TDP-led NDA government has introduced 28 reforms in school education, and 10 reforms in Intermediate education to make the system in the State as a role model. Shining Stars awards are being presented to promote the competitive spirt among them. Educational standards are being assessed through the cluster approach. Teachers are being sent to different countries like Finland to study the best practices there to replicate them in our schools, he explained.
All the government schools have one teacher for every 18 students. However, private schools have one teacher for 25 students. Mentioning the HRD Minister’s initiatives to improve educational standards in government schools, Naidu said Lokesh took charge of the portfolio with an aim to transform the AP education system into a model one.
“Now, Lokesh has the responsibility to take students of Andhra Pradesh to Stanford University,” Naidu observed.
The HRD Minister emphasised the importance of the LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) App, and the parents and teachers meeting in transforming AP’s education system into a model one in the country.
“Children should not forget the mother’s love, and father’s sacrifice. We have come up with several reforms to make AP Numero Uno in the education sector in the country by 2029,” the HRD Minister asserted.