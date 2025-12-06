AP Gov't conducts Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a Student Innovators Partnership Summit will be held in January 2026.

Speaking at a Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 at the AP Model School in Bhamini village on Friday, he said industrialists will be invited to the summit, and awards will be presented to the best innovation projects. Aspiring students who wish to pursue higher studies abroad will be provided financial assistance under the Kalalaku Rekkalu scheme, and educational loans will extended at 25 paise interest rate, Naidu said.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Palakonda MLA N Jayakrishna, Principal Secretary of Education Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner of School Education V Vijayarama Raju, school headmaster G Babu Rao, SMC chairman Vanapalli Ravikumar and others attended the meeting.

Naidu formally launched Classroom Clickers and the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme on the occasion.

He inspected the labs and observed the teaching methods by using clicker tools, along with Lokesh in the classroom. Later, he interacted with students, their parents, and teachers.