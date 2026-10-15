Andhra Pradesh sanctions Rs 1 crore for computer labs in nine government polytechnics

Amaravati, October 15: The Andhra Pradesh government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1 crore for the modernisation of computer engineering laboratories in nine government polytechnic colleges across the state.

The Higher Education Department issued G.O.Rt.No.320 on October 12, 2026, approving the allocation from the budget provision for the financial year 2026–27.

According to the government order, the amount will be utilised for supplying computers to the nine institutions as part of the laboratory modernisation initiative.

The government had earlier sanctioned Rs 1 crore for procuring machinery and equipment for computer engineering laboratories under the 2025–26 budget.

However, the Commissioner of Higher Education subsequently requested revalidation of the earlier sanction to enable utilisation of the funds during the current financial year.

Following the request, the Finance Department issued a Budget Release Order on August 7, 2026, for Rs 1 crore towards the supply of computers to the nine government polytechnics.

The latest order grants administrative sanction for the expenditure under the 2026–27 budget, relaxing the quarterly regulation.

The Commissioner of Higher Education has been directed to take further necessary action to implement the decision.

The order was issued by J Syamala Rao, Principal Secretary to Government (FAC), with the concurrence of the Finance Department.

The government order does not specify the names of the nine institutions or the number of computers to be supplied.