Andhra Pradesh approves new MTech AI, ML and Data Science courses; MBA intake of 180 seats cleared

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved new postgraduate engineering courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Science at two private unaided engineering colleges for the academic year 2026–27.
According to G.O.Rt.No.350, issued by the Higher Education Department on November 9, 2026, the approvals cover Dr Samuel George Institute of Engineering and Technology, Markapur, and R K College of Engineering (Autonomous), Ibrahimpatnam, Vijayawada.
The government has also issued a separate order extending approval for an MBA programme with an intake of 180 students at Sree Sai MBA College, Nandikotkur, Kurnool.
Both orders follow approvals granted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
The government has approved the following postgraduate engineering programmes:
Dr Samuel George Institute of Engineering and Technology, Markapur
MTech in Computer Science and Engineering (AI & ML)
Approved intake: 24 students
R K College of Engineering (Autonomous), Ibrahimpatnam, Vijayawada
MTech in Computer Science and Engineering (AI & ML): 18 seats
MTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: 18 seats
Computer Science and Engineering: Approved intake of 54, identified in the order as an increase in intake
Both institutions are affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.
The newly approved AI, ML and Data Science programmes account for 60 seats across the two institutions.
The order separately identifies 54 as the approved intake for R K College's Computer Science and Engineering programme following an increase. It does not specify the previous sanctioned intake, so the number of additional seats in that programme cannot be determined from the order alone.
In another order dated November 6, 2026, the government permitted the Commissioner of Higher Education to extend approval for the MBA programme at Sree Sai MBA College, located on Pagidyala Road, Nandikotkur, Kurnool.
The institution, affiliated with Rayalaseema University, has an approved intake of 180 students for the 2026–27 academic year.
Unlike the MTech approvals, this order concerns the extension of approval for an existing postgraduate management programme rather than the introduction of a new course.
The approvals expand the list of officially sanctioned postgraduate engineering programmes available at the identified institutions.
For engineering graduates considering specialised studies in AI, Machine Learning and Data Science, the orders provide clarity on the approved courses and their intake capacities.
However, the government has specified that the institutions must follow the existing procedures for implementing the approvals.
Students should therefore verify the applicable admission process, eligibility criteria, fee structure and final seat availability through the respective institutions and admission authorities.
The orders do not independently announce a new application schedule or counselling round.