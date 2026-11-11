Andhra Pradesh approves new MTech AI, ML and Data Science courses; MBA intake of 180 seats cleared

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved new postgraduate engineering courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Science at two private unaided engineering colleges for the academic year 2026–27.

According to G.O.Rt.No.350, issued by the Higher Education Department on November 9, 2026, the approvals cover Dr Samuel George Institute of Engineering and Technology, Markapur, and R K College of Engineering (Autonomous), Ibrahimpatnam, Vijayawada.

The government has also issued a separate order extending approval for an MBA programme with an intake of 180 students at Sree Sai MBA College, Nandikotkur, Kurnool.

Both orders follow approvals granted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).