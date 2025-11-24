News

AP: Free UPSC coaching for 340 SC/ST unemployed youth announced at Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circles

A screening test for UPSC aspirants will be conducted on November 30, with seats allocated strictly on merit
Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circle Director Prasanna Venkatesh V said that the applications from the candidates will be received through online till November 26
Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circle Director, Prasanna Venkatesh V has urged unemployed youth from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities to avail free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2026.

Coaching details

In a statement released on Sunday, November 23, Prasanna Venkatesh announced that free coaching will be provided to 340 unemployed youth from SC and ST categories at the Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circles in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.

Application and selection process

Applications will be accepted online until November 26. A screening test for candidates will be conducted on November 30, with seats allocated strictly on merit.

Training schedule and facilities

Selected candidates will receive four months of intensive training from December 10, 2025, to April 10, 2026. Food and accommodation will be provided completely free of cost during the training period.

