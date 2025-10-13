AP: Five VIT Amaravati students drown off Vadarevu Beach, rescue ops on for two missing

On the evening of Sunday, October 12, five engineering students from VIT University, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh drowned, while three others were saved at Vadarevu Beach in Chirala, Bapatla district.

According to authorities, the incident occurred about 5 pm when eight students braved the sea for a swim and were caught in strong currents. While three were able to swim back to safety, five were carried away, The New Indian Express reports.

Saketh, Manideep, Satwik, Somesh, and Gowtham were the victims. The gang reportedly went to the beach to enjoy their holiday together.

Local fishermen, police, and skilled swimmers initiated rescue missions. Saketh, Manideep, and Satwik's bodies were recovered later in the evening, while Somesh and Gowtham are still missing.

Teams from the Chirala police, fire department, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued the search until late at night. Aerial searches were also undertaken along the coast using a helicopter.

According to Bapatla Superintendent of Police B Umamaheswar Rao, rescue attempts were being hindered by high tide, but extensive searches were underway. Meanwhile, VIT Amaravati officials expressed significant shock at the incident.