AP first State to appoint mental health counsellors for school kids
Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao said that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the first State to appoint dedicated counsellors at the school level to support students' mental health. He stated that the government has undertaken these appointments with the objective of ensuring the availability of at least one counsellor in every mandal.
A four-day training programme for newly appointed Mental Health and Career Counsellors under Samagra Shiksha commenced in Vijayawada on Monday.
Addressing the counsellors, the SPD elaborated on their roles and responsibilities, students mental health concerns and service regulations. He highlighted that adolescents (teenagers) often face hormonal changes and emotional challenges, which may lead them astray.
Counsellors play a crucial role in identifying such issues at an early stage and guiding students towards positive behaviour through proper counselling. He emphasised that counsellors have a vital responsibility in preventing issues such as substance abuse and student suicides arising from minor triggers. He advised counsellors to consider themselves as 'mental health doctors' and to provide continuous support to students at the grassroots level.
He also encouraged them to work with dedication, maintain strong coordination with headmasters and teachers, and build a distinct identity through their service. He further announced that psychometric tests will be conducted in June for students of Classes 8 and 9 to assess their intellectual abilities. He expressed hope that counsellors would contribute wholeheartedly to shaping students into responsible citizens.
The programme was attended by Samagra Shiksha ASPD D M R Prasanna Kumar; trainers including Dr. Apoorva (Indus Hospital), Dr Teja Veni (EASE Organisation), Surya Prasad (Padala Charitable Trust), Dheeman (EdCIL), Dr Aarthi Gupta (AIIMS Mangalagiri), G Priyanka (UNICEF), State Vocational Coordinator C Sreelatha and others.