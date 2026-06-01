AP EAMCET Results 2026 Name-wise: How to check EAPCET score by hall ticket number

Vijayawada: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to announce the AP EAMCET results 2026. It has announced that the AP EAMCET results 2026 will be released today, June 1. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can access the Manabadi AP EAMCET result 2026 with their hall ticket number on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The JNTUK has conducted the written exams for Engineering from May 12 to 18, 2026. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The Council has released the AP EAMCET answer key 2026 and received objections till May 27.

AP EAMCET results name-wise 2026

Candidates should note that there is no faciltity to access the AP EAMCET results by name on the official website (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in). One can check their Manabadi AP EAMCET results 2026 on the portal using the hall ticket umber. The facility to check AP EAMCET results by name will be available on the third-party websites. One should use the full name including surname along with father name and mother name to check AP EAMCET results name wise. We strongly recommend to check AP EAPCET results only on the official website.

How to check Manabadi AP EAMCET results 2026 by name?

Step 1: Go to the respective portal

Step 2: Search for the AP EAMCET results 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: If available, click on the AP EAMCET results by name link

Step 4: Follow the link to land on the AP EAMCET results page

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields such as surname and father's/ mother's name

Step 6: The EAMCET results name-wise will be available.

AP EAMCET results 2026 by hall ticket number at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates are advised to check their AP EAPCET results 2026 only on the at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The hall ticket number is required to access the results on the portal.