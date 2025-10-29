AP Diploma Supplementary exams postponed due to Cyclone Montha

The Diploma Supplementary Examinations under the C-16 and C-20 schemes in Andhra Pradesh (AP), have been postponed by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), due to the impact of Cyclone Montha on numerous coastal districts.

According to an official press release, the examinations scheduled for October 27 and 28 have been postponed at the request of the Director of Technical Education. The board stated that a revised schedule will be released shortly after a review of the situation, Deccan Chronicle reports.

All heads of government and private polytechnic institutes have been directed to notify their students about the postponement. Students are recommended to check the SBTET's official website on a regular basis for information on new exam dates.

The decision was made in the interest of student safety and to guarantee that exams were conducted smoothly in the face of adverse weather conditions, according to the release.

Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in AP

Cyclone Montha, which made landfall in coastal AP yesterday, Tuesday, October 28, left a trail of destruction in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Nellore, Konaseema, and Kakinada.

One person lost their lives, and two others were left injured in Konaseema due to the cyclone. It is further being reported that the storm destroyed more than 38,000 hectares of crops and 1.38 lakh hectares of horticulture fields.

The AP State Government declared holidays for schools and colleges till October 31, on account of the cyclone.

As of today, October 29, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the cyclone’s impact has weakened in AP, turning into a “cyclonic storm” from a “severe cyclonic storm”.