AP clears Rs 30,515 crore investments, CM Naidu pushes for innovation-led industrial growth

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh took another major step toward industrial growth as the 18th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, approved proposals from 50 companies, involving a total investment of Rs 30,515 crore. The cleared projects are expected to generate 29,677 employment opportunities across the State.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the benefits of industrial development directly reach the poor and middle class. He emphasised the need to build an industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh that enables not only large firms but also ordinary people and entrepreneurs to establish enterprises.