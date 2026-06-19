AP clears Rs 30,515 crore investments, CM Naidu pushes for innovation-led industrial growth

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh took another major step toward industrial growth as the 18th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, approved proposals from 50 companies, involving a total investment of Rs 30,515 crore. The cleared projects are expected to generate 29,677 employment opportunities across the State.
The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the benefits of industrial development directly reach the poor and middle class. He emphasised the need to build an industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh that enables not only large firms but also ordinary people and entrepreneurs to establish enterprises.
Naidu called for stronger support for startups and the effective utilisation of the State’s innovation ecosystem through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), while directing officials to facilitate venture capital investments for startups.
The Chief Minister instructed the Education Department to align academic curricula with emerging industry trends and future technologies, including robotics and advanced technology courses.
He emphasised that only serious investors should be encouraged, directing officials to closely monitor approved projects to ensure timely grounding and execution.
Naidu bats for ethanol, semiconductors & tourism
Highlighting the importance of ethanol production, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh should take a lead role in the sector, noting that increased ethanol blending would benefit farmers and reduce the country’s dependence on imported fuels. He called for discussions with oil companies and greater encouragement for biofuel industries.
Noting a 17 per cent increase in electricity demand this year, he directed officials to prepare comprehensive projections for industrial, commercial, and IT sector power consumption. He identified solar, wind, pumped storage, and Battery Energy Storage Systems as the future of energy, calling for accelerated development of projects that support the State’s 160 GW green energy vision. Special attention should be given to lithium-ion battery manufacturing and fast-charging technologies for electric vehicles, he said.
The Chief Minister underscored the need to build a strong semiconductor ecosystem and promote data centres while ensuring adequate power infrastructure. He also directed officials to establish a Micro-Irrigation Equipment Park to encourage manufacturers of irrigation equipment, making such technologies more affordable for farmers and supporting future growth in horticulture and floriculture.
Referring to the emerging AI and quantum technology ecosystem in Amaravati, he advocated for automated approval systems that minimise political interference and ensure ease of doing business by simplifying land allotment and project approvals.
He further envisioned the development of a comprehensive ecosystem for Amaravati Quantum Valley, including technology parks, quantum applications, quantum computing hardware, and research infrastructure.
He directed officials to expedite the establishment of the proposed Fifth Generation Fighter Jet Manufacturing and Testing Facility at Puttaparthi and ensure regular coordination with the Centre, noting that the Bengaluru-Puttaparthi region has the potential to emerge as a major Defence and Aerospace Corridor. He also proposed the development of an airstrip between Tadipatri and Anantapur.
The Chief Minister called for accelerated development of hotels and tourism infrastructure to encourage visitors to spend more time in Andhra Pradesh. He noted interest from hospitality groups, including Mahindra Holidays, in developing beach resorts and tourism projects at Pulicat Lake and tribal regions through partnerships with ITDA.
He stressed the need to promote temple tourism and identify emerging spiritual and tourism destinations for investment, suggesting exploring opportunities for yoga centres by Patanjali in Tirupati, Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.
Major tourism infrastructure should be developed at Gandikota, Polavaram, Anantapur, Kurnool, Horsley Hills, and Suryalanka Beach, with a master plan prepared to transform Suryalanka into a premier beach tourism destination.
For Amaravati’s core development, he called for integrated infrastructure solutions, including district cooling, piped gas, and pooled utility services to reduce project costs.
The Chief Minister also stated that Andhra Pradesh should emerge as a national hub for Rare Earth Minerals, with a complete end-to-end ecosystem and specialised educational and research institutions.