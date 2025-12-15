AP Chambers Business Expo Highlights Infrastructure, Port-Led Growth, and Logistics Potential

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) concluded its Business Expo with a high profile session on ‘Infrastructure, Port-led Growth & Logistics Advantage’ on the final day.

The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders and logistics experts to discuss strategies for strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a major logistics, maritime hub. Chief Guest Kollu Ravindra, Minister for Mines, Geology and Excise, reiterated the State Government’s commitment to balanced regional development.

Highlighting the state’s long coastline as a strategic asset, he said the logistics sector offers vast opportunities for investment and expansion. He also pointed to the growing potential of tourism, particularly temple tourism, as a driver of economic activity.The minister noted that substantial investments are flowing into Andhra Pradesh due to industry friendly policies.