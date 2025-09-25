AP: Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition to be set up in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh State government is planning to develop a Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) in Visakhapatnam's Super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) building, after the proposal received approval at a recent Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) meeting.

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO), Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO), and other state power utilities would share the costs incurred by the Centre, The New Indian Express reports.

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) said in a press release that CoEET will be a hub for clean energy innovation, talent development, research, startups, and policy support. It will be registered as a society, with participation from state utilities, academic institutions, industries, think tanks, and startups.

Renewable energy, energy storage, smart grid technologies, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, green hydrogen, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to grid operations are among the areas of focus.

In collaboration with academic institutions, the Centre will also provide certificate programs, internships, scholarships, and faculty development opportunities. Incubation facilities will provide mentoring, industry connections, and investor access to entrepreneurs, as well as fundraising assistance.

Over the next five years, CoEET plans to conduct more than 20 research projects and field pilots, launch at least ten energy start-ups, train over 1,000 professionals, and provide policy recommendations at both the state and national levels.